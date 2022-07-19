Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Have you seen this video? Sesame Place Philadelphia is being accused of having racist character workers who blatantly ignored Black children during a parade over the weekend! A mother shared a video of her children reaching to get the attention of Rosita, a popular character on the children’s show who seemingly ignores her kids but is seen embracing children of other races!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The video went viral reaching thousands sparking a debate if this was just a coincidence or not. Even singer and children’s author, Kelly Rowland spoke out regarding the actions saying “Oh hell naw!” You know we had to ask the Hustlers’ what they thought! Listen below…

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After the incident, representatives from the Philadelphia market where the incident took place made a statement denying racist claims and said that they planned to make things right by inviting Jodi and her two girls back to Sesame place for a better experience. Not only did Jodi deny claims that she had been reached out to but more parents have began sharing their videos from the park of their Black children being ignored and even pushed down by various characters!

Chile, after these videos surfaced Sesame Place headquarters released an additional statement apologizing saying, “We are taking actions to do better.” How do you feel about everything and what are the appropriate next steps?

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending: Sesame Palace Issues Additional Apologies After Multiple Videos Show Black Children Being Mistreated! was originally published on themorninghustle.com