Asking For A Friend comes from Jermaine who says his girlfriend needs new friends!

He claims that they have in the club too much and he prefers her at home! Do you believe that your mates friends can have a negative effect on your relationship? Listen the quick recap below!

You know we had to ask the Hustlers’ what they thought! Is Jermaine tripping or does he have a point? Let us know after you watch the full video below! Do you have a question or need advice from Headkrack, Lore’l and the Hustlers’? Call us and leave a message with your info at 1866-HUSTLE-8!

AFAF: “My Girlfriend’s Friends Have Her Outside Too Much!” was originally published on themorninghustle.com