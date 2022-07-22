Shaq Checks Steph Curry For Saying 2017 Warriors Would Beat 2001 Lakers

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Steph Curry believes that the 2017 Golden State Warriors, who ended their regular season with a 67-15 record and won the first of two back-to-back championships with Kevin Durant, would beat the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers. But to hear Shaquille O’Neal tell it, Curry totally airballed that take.

“My team that went 15 and 1, that’s the best team ever created,” the Big Aristotle asserted on a recent episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I say we can win that, ‘cause who’s gonna guard me and Kobe, right?… I’mma lay they a** out. Steph, Klay, and [Kevin Durant]. I’mma touch they a-s all the way up. And you know who gonna have a lot of points? The center.”

Shaq then went on to state he would dominate Warriors forward Draymond Green, who sometimes plays centers for the Dubs. O’Neal also said that he would get 60 points per game without even having to go the foul line once. “Steph you’re still my favorite player, I love you,” O’Neal added. “But… That’s my rebuttal. Tell your lovely wife and the kids I say hello.”

The retired NBA great was responding to a conversation that Curry had with Complex regarding hypothetical matchups between the 1996 Chicago Bulls, the 2001 Lakers, and the 2017 Warriors. And though the sharpshooter indirectly sidestepped MJ, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls, he appeared much more confident about the Warriors’ chances versus the 1-2 punch of Shaq and Kobe.

“If you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win,” Curry told the outlet prior to hosting the 2022 ESPYS. “I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

