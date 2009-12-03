Snoop Dogg Will Be the Voice of TomTom

Source: Metro News

In need of some direction while driving? Soon you will be able to roll out with Snoop Dogg.

Snoop has teamed with VoiceSkins.com to create Snoop’s GPS voice for the navigation system TomTom. Yea, I know. can you hear him now! LOL!! Drivers with TomTom in their ride will beable to utilize “Snoop Speak,” which features phrases from the Doggfather that will help guide the user to their intended location. Snoop’s VoiceSkin application will also include a “points of interest” file that features the rapper’s recommended locations in Los Angeles.

What sort of things do you think Snoop will tell you to do when he directs you with your TomTom?

