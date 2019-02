Toni Braxton’s financial woes continue to mount after the R&B singer allegedly fell behind with tax payments, according to a new report.

Sources say the “The Un-Break My Heart” singer and her estranged husband Kierston Lewis have been hit with a demand from U.S. tax officials, who filed a $396,000 lien against the couple.

Toni has a new album “Pulse” coming out May 4.

Toni Braxton’s “Pulse” Album Cover

