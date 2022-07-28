Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is back this year with the theme “Fun at the Speed of Summer.” Celebrating automotive excellence, this year’s state fair will bring new and old attractions, a variety of new fair foods, and plenty of concerts.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

The Indiana State Fair 2022 will be held from July 29 through August 21.

Hours of Operation

Admission Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The fair closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and at 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There is no entry into the State Fair after 8 p.m. daily.

If you are inside the gates before 8 p.m., you can stay to enjoy the Fair until those close times.

Building and Exhibit Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

General Building Hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ag/Hort Shopping District: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Hall Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Harvest Pavilion: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 21: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wristbands will not be sold after 8:30 p.m. or accepted after 10 p.m.

Indiana State Fair 2022: Everything You Need To Know was originally published on wtlcfm.com