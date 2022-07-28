Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sesame Place made headlines earlier this month after videos started circulating on social media seemingly showing several characters discriminating against black children at the park.

Now, a Baltimore family is suing the parent company, SeaWorld, seeking at least $25 million in damages.

The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include a man and his five-year-old daughter. The family is alleging that four performers “Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster and Abby Cadabby” refused to enagge with the young girl along with other children last month during a meet and greet.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

New video was also released. Check it out below:

The latest video comes after a viral video at the park began circulating earlier this month.

Via CBS Philly:

“We want to punish Sea World because they know what happened was wrong and we’re sure that we are going to find that this was indeed a pattern that they were aware of, they just didn’t care,” attorney Mart Harris said. They are also asking others who may experienced the same to come forward.

Sesame Place responded to the backlash stating it’s taking action to review its practices to identify necessary changes. “We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.”

What are your thoughts on the situation? Share them with us!

Baltimore Family Hits Sesame Place With $25M Discrimination Lawsuit was originally published on 92q.com