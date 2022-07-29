Asking For A Friend: My Wife Is Receiving Inappropriate Texts!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes in the form of a DM! Of course this Hustler wants to say anonymous!

He says both him and his wife have access to each others iPhones and when he read her messages he became suspicious because of a conversation she was having with a male “friend.” See the transcript below!

Wassup Morning Hustle,

I have access to my wife’s phone but I rarely go through it because we trust each other but this time, I read something that caught my eye. There was a text between her and a so-called male “friend.” She asked what he was doing and his reply was “watching porn then going to bed.” She replied, “I’m good, I already watched mine for today.”

To make matters worse, this man even thanked her for keeping him company while watching. Hell NO! I just feel like as a married woman you shouldn’t be having conversations like that with other men and as a man, I know there’s only one reason we watch porn.

How should I handle this. I don’t want her to start keeping secrets. Should I bring it up now or lay low and monitor their relationship to see if there’s more to this?

Hmmm? Lets hear what the our Morning Hustle callers had to say!

