Latto Shines In An Archive Designer Look On The Set Of Her New Video

Latto looked stunning on the set of her new music video in an archive Jean Paul Gaultier look that we love!

For her fashionable fit, the rapper donned a matching two piece jean bikini top and matching skirt from the luxury brand which she wore on top of a fishnet body suit. She paired the look with leather white booties and heart shaped glasses that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in a straight style with bangs that wisped across her forehead as she served face and body for the ‘Gram while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared a series of photos and modeled the look to perfection, captioning the photo set, “Flat Tummy yeah my shape TEA

#BootyDump”

Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “loveeeeeee ” wrote one fan while another left, “Always giving” underneath the fashionable pic.

We’re loving this look on the rap star!

