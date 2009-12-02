Allen Iverson back?

Just last week we all heard Iverson say that he would retire from the NBA, but I don’t think it’ll last.

According to 24hourhiphop.com, this morning Allen Iverson informed the Philadelphia 76’ers that he will accept their one year, no guaranteed offer.

The teams president stated that with the recent injury of Lou Williams (which he’ll be out for 8 weeks), Iverson would be the best guard for the team that was available as a free agent at this time.

No word yet from the team on the new contract but word on the street is that he’ll be at a full veteran’s minimum salary of $1,306,455.

That would make a 10 time all star stay :) I know I would

