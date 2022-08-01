Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Agrees To Remove ‘Offensive’ Lyrics + Drake Reveals Young Money Reunion Postponement

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce Agrees To Remove ‘offensive’ lyrics From ‘Heated’

There’s one song on Beyonce’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance” that is receiving a little bit of online backlash and criticism from disability campaigners.

The track, ‘Heated’, co-written by Drake, has lyrics like, “Spazzin’ on that a–, spaz on that a–.”

Although the word “spaz” is often used colloquially to describe “freaking out” or “going crazy,” it is derived from the word “spastic,” which is considered demeaning to people with spastic cerebral palsy.

The term ‘spastic’ is often used in the medical field when referring to someone with cerebral palsy, a disability that makes it difficult for someone to control their muscles.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s team said in a statement to Variety.

This controversial change comes less than two months after Lizzo used the same term in her song, ‘Grrrls.’ In the song, the 34 year old sang, “ “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s–t? I’m a spaz.”

The 3x Grammy winner took to social media to say,

“Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

Before ultimately changing the lyric to “hold me back.”

Drake Test Positive For COVD, Young Money Reunion Postponed

Drake unfortunately has tested positive for COVID-19 just as the ultimate Young Money Reunion was supposed to go down.

The ‘Sticky’ rapper has found himself in a sticky situation and announced the postponement of the show via IG story.

The Three-day October World Weekend was already underway with the rapper already hitting the stage for the first two scheduled shows with the big finale (The Young Money Reunion Show) set to take place today, August 1.

He added,

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

Yeah Drizzy, we don’t need anyone else to catch COVID. Go ahead and drop that Scary Hours 3 while you’re in quarantine to make up for the canceled show. Wink,Wink.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Agrees To Remove ‘Offensive’ Lyrics + Drake Reveals Young Money Reunion Postponement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com