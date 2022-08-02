Blueface And Chrisean Rock Filmed Fighting On The Street In Hollywood

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Some celebrity relationships are so toxic that it’s a surprise the union even happened in the first place. One of the most recent examples of a couple that could certainly use some counseling is rapper Blueface and his protégée/girlfriend (?) Chrisean Rock.

After months of back-and-forth between the two — breakups, makeups and a countless amount of social media jabs only scratch the surface! — their “situationship” came to a head earlier today on the streets of Hollywood in a physical altercation that onlookers caught on video.

TMZ obtained one of the main videos that show Blueface and Chrisean in an all-out brawl (seen above), which includes them wrestling on the floor, her slapping him unprovoked multiple times and, unfortunately, him aggressively swinging on her in what appears to be a form of defense. In a wild twist of fate, it appears they eventually went home together soon after the altercation based on another video the “Thotiana” emcee posted himself. Although way more calm, the updated clip proved to be just as problematic albeit on the passive-aggressive side.

“What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasantly,” Blueface asked Chrisean as he records her in bed, seemingly offering her $100,000 to, in his words, “leave me the f*ck alone.” She seemingly turns down the money, and he proceeds to call her a “whore with tattoos” while running down a list of other men he claims to have caught her creeping with.

LAPD has confirmed to TMZ that an investigation into the situation is underway, including a crime report being filed as well.

For the sake of both parties involved, we hope Blueface and Chrisean Rock just go their separate ways and leave each other alone for good. In short, being ride-or-die just ain’t it for these two!

