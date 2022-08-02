Shaun King Criticized For Using Donor Dollars To Buy $40K Show Dog

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Although he seemingly came into our political conscious with the right intentions, now-infamous Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way over the past few years. His policies, public statements and more importantly how he’s spent money donated to associated organizations has become an issue of concern on more than a handful of occasions.

The latter proved to be a problem yet again, this time using money donated to his Political Action Committee in order to purchase a prize show dog at a hefty $40,000 price tag.

The scathing tweet at Shaun King’s expense seen above is just one of many others you’ll find on a quick Twitter search, with many criticizing both the amount he spent for the dog and the source from which he got the funds to make such a steep purchase. New York Post confirmed that King made two payments via his Grassroots Law PAC for the prize-winning mastiff, including a $10,000 “contractor deposit” and another $30,650 to seal the deal with California breeder Potrero Performance Dogs. King made it Facebook official soon after the transaction was completed to welcome, in his words, a “new member of the King family” that was eventually named Marz.

However, earlier this month Potrero Performance Dogs made a post on Instagram that showed Marz had won “Best In Show” at the American Kennel Club competition, confirmed King had in fact returned the dog due to having “a little too much energy to be a family dog.”

Since the controversy went viral, King himself hopped on Instagram to post a pic of his family and explain at length why a grand purchase was necessary at the time. See his full caption below, via Instagram:

“I have to say some things that I’ve worked hard to keep private for the safety and security of my family. But I need you to know this so that you understand why our family not only needs a guard dog at home, but 24/7 security wherever we go.⁣ ⁣

White supremacists and people who’ve meant my family harm have now shown up to our last three homes. Multiple times.⁣ ⁣

Before you talk about how I should defend myself with guns, New York City won’t even allow me to have a gun. New Jersey doesn’t have stand your ground laws and hardly allows you to even own guns. News outlets have shown our home and exact location online, which then caused a slew of strangers to show up at our home. ⁣ ⁣

We’ve had people come up on our front yard. ⁣ And up our backyard, frightening the hell out of my family. ⁣ ⁣

We’ve had people file fake police reports against us. Causing the police to show up at our home. ⁣ ⁣

We’ve had people file fake child abuse reports against us. Causing child services to harass us for months. ⁣ ⁣

I’ve had complete strangers confront me in public because of total fabrications they heard about me online and even had someone put their hands on me over lies they read online. ⁣ ⁣

When my daughter almost died when she was hit by a car she needed extra security because people were coming to the hospital to harass us. ⁣ ⁣

I’ve had hundreds of death threats – including from police, military snipers, and white supremacist groups. Even when I file cases with the FBI they’ve done nothing, so we stopped even filing them. ⁣ ⁣

I’ve received death threats in the mail, in email, and across social media. I report it. Nothing happens.⁣ ⁣

A dozen white supremacists and police officers are in prison right now because of my work. Several have recently been released. ⁣ ⁣

Police have caused problems with my children at their schools over me. I fucking kid you not. ⁣ ⁣

This is what my life has become. ⁣ ⁣

I spend more time each day now thinking about how to keep my family safe than I do doing the actually work I’m called to do. ⁣ ⁣

So know this, when you see reports about the money it costs to keep me and my family safe, it’s nowhere near enough. Not at all. Not even close.⁣ ⁣

-Shaun⁣”

Considering the prior accusations of money laundering made against King, including one specifically that claimed he unethically solicited money in the name of slain 12-year-old Tamir Rice, it’s easy to hop on the train and paint him yet again as someone using his place as an activist for personal gain. However, looking at everything he wrote above, there definitely could be some misunderstanding on his behalf.

Scott Walter of left-wing investigator Capital Research Center says of the whole ordeal, “This luxury dog expense may not be illegal for a PAC, but it shows little respect for King’s donors.”

Agreed?

