Chance The Rapper Gives Singer Jeremih His Flowers!

Chance The Rapper tapped in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new project, Highs And Lows with Joey Badass is out now and getting a great response.

In our full sit down with the talented artist, husband and creator candidly discusses friends in the industry like Kanye West and the current health of good friend, Justin Bieber. His faith, staying inspired, making music with more artists. When asked if he would ever consider doing a joint collaboration with another artist Chance was quick to give fellow Chicago native, Jeremih his flowers.

“Jeremih is one of the most talented people of our generation,” said the rapper. Despite his drunken Verzuz performance, Chance says the crooners talent is unmatched in the booth and his pen is responsible for nearly have of the songs you hear on the radio right now! We are definitely here for a new music from the two!

