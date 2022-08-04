The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Rennaissance’ | Episode 79

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce’s new album came out and Lore’l and Eva talk about their favorite songs, but also the controversy since its release. Plus, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal blasts him for cheating and Patti LaBelle discusses R&B Beef. The duo has talked about the red flags of dating, but let’s get into the green flags.

The Final Question To Undress got real. What are the rules to getting “flewed out”?

