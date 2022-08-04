Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

CHICAGO — “We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

With those words, Colts owner Jim Irsay welcomed fans to a one-night-only experience of the “Jim Irsay Collection” in Chicago on Tuesday night.

More than 1,500 people packed the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier for a glimpse of music, sports, and American history. The touring display of Irsay’s eclectic collection features more than 75 pieces.

His well-publicized multi-million dollar guitars are front and center, along with artifacts from Presidents Washington, Lincoln, and Kennedy.

Instruments owned by all four of The Beatles, and the original Paul McCartney lyrics to “Hey Jude” are featured as well. Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and Elton John are also among the legendary musicians included.

The night culminated with a performance by “The Jim Irsay Band”. Led by Irsay on vocals, the band includes Mike Wanchic on guitar (John Mellencamp), Mike Mills on bass (founding member of R.E.M.), Tom Bukovac on guitar (has played on over 700 albums with major artists), Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar (five-time GRAMMY® nominee), Kenny Aronoff on drums (Sir Paul McCartney, Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson) and Michael Ramos on keyboards (Mellencamp, Los Lonely Boys, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon).

‘Jim Irsay Collection’ Makes Stop At Chicago’s Navy Pier was originally published on wtlcfm.com