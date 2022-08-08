Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves in an all-black look that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable style when she rocked a sexy all black body suit from The Blonds. She paired the look with a cropped black hoodie and black fishnet stockings and rocked black platform boots on her feet. As for her hair, she wore her signature locks in a slicked back, high pony tail and served face and body as she posed for a series of photos for her millions of Instagram followers.

“make it gangsta cause i like it real hood …thanks @summerwalker for bringing me out last night ” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Chloe’s 5.2 million Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!”

Go off, Chloe! We’re obsessed with her boldness and body confidence! What do you think about Chloe’s look?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Curves In An All-Black Look From The Blonds was originally published on hellobeautiful.com