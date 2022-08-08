Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.

Jessica Nester in Grant County’s Duke Energy bill was $268 last month and her current bill, due Aug. 5, is $386.

“I was just blown away,” said Nester. “With everything as high as it is, to make such a significant jump with no warning, it makes a big impact.”

Nester said their home is 2,000 square feet.

“We’ve had consistent bills for the last two years, and this is a huge jump,” said Nester.

WRTV Investigates sent examples of customers’ bills to Duke Energy and asked what is behind the increase.

The utility says high fuel costs are to blame.

“Duke Energy is seeing the highest sustained prices for fuel to produce that electricity that we have witnessed in a decade,” read a Duke Energy statement provided to WRTV. “Global demand and tight fuel supplies, as well as labor shortages at coal mines and railroads, are affecting the cost of the power we produce as well as what we purchase in the energy markets. These are not permanent rate increases.”

Duke Energy Customers Upset As Increased Fuel Costs Impact Energy Bills was originally published on wtlcfm.com