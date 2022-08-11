The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Irv Gotti Gotta Let Go’ | Episode 80

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat shaves off her hair and brows- but is she having a breakdown or just trying something new? The duo undresses Black women and their hair. Irv Gotti still feels a way about Ashanti and Nelly getting together. Plus, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter heads to the HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Do you need a good man to be feminine?

