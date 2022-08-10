Donald Trump Pleads The Fifth During Deposition With Black NY Attorney General

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of ducking and dodging New York Attorney General Letitia James and her team of lawyers as part of a three-year investigation into his shady business practices, Donald Trump was finally deposed early this morning and sho’nuff, he pleaded the fifth.

According to CNN the man who years ago called out his political opponents by saying “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the fifth Amendment?” once again found out that karma is a b*tch when he did the same exact thing as investigators began asking him questions about whether or not his Trump Organization misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements. Naturally the man who has lied more than any President in American history knew he couldn’t bullsh*t his way out of this one so he invoked his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination throughout the deposition.

In a statement released by his team, Donald Trump stated that “Under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

Yeah ok.

The news comes on the heels of the FBI having raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property in Florida in search of classified documents that Trump and his team lifted from The White House after he was voted out of office and forced to leave the premises. What information he took and what he planned to do with that information remains unknown, but Trumpians are now talking about inciting more violence against the U.S. for holding their Golden Calf of an idol responsible for his misdeeds.

Unfortunately for Donald Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have all sat down for their own depositions in the investigation and apparently Ivanka and DTJ answered the questions that were asked of them. Eric Trump meanwhile is said to have invoked the fifth amendment 500 times during his interview. Like father like son forreal.

Still, Trump is taking a big risk by pleading the fifth in his case as it can backfire on him bigly.

If Trump is sued by James and the case goes to trial, the jury can draw an “adverse inference” against him for not answering questions, which could result in a higher judgment against him if he’s found liable. If he answers questions, it could open the door to potential civil and criminal liability.

Crossing our fingers he ends up behind bars. No hate. Just saying that men who’ve lived a life of criminality deserve their comeuppance at some point in their lives. Especially those who tried to overthrow their own government who they could hold on to power and avoid situations like this.

Donald Trump Pleads The Fifth During Deposition With Black NY Attorney General was originally published on hiphopwired.com