Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A house explosion in Evansville claimed the lives of three people and left 19 others injured on Wednesday (August 10) is still under investigation.

Crews continued to search the residential street on Thursday (August 11) after nearly 40 homes were damaged in the blast.

Surveillance footage from a nearby building showed a massive burst before debris exploded into the air, followed by a large plume of smoke. According to the Evansville Fire Department, 11 of the 39 homes damaged in the blast were considered uninhabitable.

Splintered and tattered remains of homes were found across the road, and first responders in the area searched for victims and began the long process of cleaning up and bringing stability back to the area. One person was hospitalized and more victims are expected to be found after continued searching.

RELATED: Indiana Schools Using App To Help With School Safety

RELATED: Community Leaders React To Recent Teen Gun Violence In Indianapolis

Three Killed, 19 Injured In Evansville House Explosion was originally published on wtlcfm.com