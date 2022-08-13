Lala Anthony Gives Us Body Goals In A Gold Bikini

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony is serving it up for the ‘Gram! The actress and television personality took to the social media platform to show off her curvaceous body in a gold bikini and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the beauty posed in a sexy gold swim suit for her millions of followers and served face and body in the process. The gold look complimented her melanin perfectly as she wore her hair in a wavy hairstyle that was perfect for the beach. Check out the photo here.

We all know that this beauty doesn’t play any games when it comes to keeping her body right and tight and attributes her toned body to a combination of eating right and working out is her basic routine. In 2017, she told Hollywood Life, “With looking right, it’s mostly about your eating,” she admits. “And, I feel like a lot of us struggle with that. I’m trying to stay consistent in making better choices when it comes to food. I can’t say I’m always great at it, but I try to keep that in mind. You can’t work your a-s off in the gym and then just throw it all away by eating horrible.”

She continued, “When you’re putting time into yourself and you’re really seeing the work pay off, you just have a different confidence about yourself. I’m definitely in a great place,” La La explains. “I feel confident, I feel happy and I’m just ready for what the next challenge is, as far as work is concerned; especially with acting; whatever that is going to be.”

