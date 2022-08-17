Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured late Tuesday after he fell in the seating area of a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, police say.

Witnesses tell WRTV it happened as rock bands Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

A report made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicates the man fell over a railing.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the venue, 500 S. Capitol Ave., for a report of an injured person.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said officers assisted IEMS at the scene and that the man was “awake and breathing” immediately following the fall. The police report lists his condition as “stable” and says he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Read more from WRTV here

Man Injured After Fall At Lucas Oil Stadium Concert was originally published on wtlcfm.com