Already? Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce Their Divorce

After nearly one year of marriage, Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announce they’re getting a divorce.

The Netflix stars made the announcement via a joint Instagram post saying they have love for one another but are “going in different directions.”

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the post said. “Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experiences. To the ‘Love Is Blind’ family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The two got married after falling for each other on Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 2 which began streaming in February. There was some friction between the two at the beginning of their relationship when Jones also fell for another woman in the pod. Jones ultimately had a decision between their co-star Mallory Zapata and McNeely, which in the end he proposed to McNeely after Zapata denied the proposal.

The tv show is an experiment where couples connect while dating in a pod and get engaged sight unseen. McNeely and Jones are the first from the series to get a divorce.

