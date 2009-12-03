HOT 96.3 is taking it to the streets and we will be showing up at high basketball games all over the city and county! Check out game schedule below to see if we are showing up at your high school for a game!
Jan 29th- Arsenal Tech vs. Howe
Feb.5th- Greenwood vs.Plainfield
Feb.10th-Hamilton Southeastern vs. Carmel
Feb 19th-Manual vs.Arlington
Feb 23rd- Lawrence Central vs. Broad Ripple
Feb 26th- Pike vs. Warren Central
You will also have the chance to register to Win An iPod touch, 32g and accessories pack from the U.S. Army!
Sponsored By:
