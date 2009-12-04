Deacon's Blog: Tiger Woods. Why are we talking about him?

Why are we talking about Tiger Woods? Because the guy has never cheated on anything until now. That’s why.

It’s hilarious to watch the “media” and “friends” throw stones. Especially golfer Jesper Parnevik and his wife who apparently “introduced” Tiger and his wife.

According to Yahoo Sports by Jay Busbee and the Golf Channel, Jesper had this to say:

“I feel really sorry for Elin,” he told The Golf Channel on Wednesday. “I would be especially sad about it since I’m kind of … I really feel sorry for Elin, since me and my wife were at fault for hooking her up with him. We probably thought he was a better guy than he is. I would probably need to apologize to her and hope she uses a driver next time instead of the 3-iron.”

I think Jesper is more of an ass than Tiger. I mean really. Really!? If I could interview Jesper my first question to him would be. “So Jesper. I hear that this Tiger and Elin drama is about you. You know your right. If only you had a conscious and had really thought through your decision of introducing them”.

Hey Jasper! You weren’t the one that said “I do”. Idiot! I can only imagen his own marriage.

What ever happened to us remembering that amazing quote from Jesus, ” He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her”.

Oh, I get it! Jesus said “Her” not “Him”.

So it’s okay to throw “stones” at Tiger and not Elin?

Did you know that more people watched Oprah than the Presidents speech the other day.

Let’s get a life rather than tearing lives that are already torn.

Also On Hot 96.3: