So Tiger Woods is in the “Dog House” right now and he is the talk of every news program and magazine in the world. Yesterday, I was watching Star Jones debate on whether his wife should get half or not IF she decides to divorce him. Star said “No”. Tiger was “Tiger Woods” before her and will be “Tiger Woods” after her. Another reporter said that as a wife, provider of the kids and after all this embarrassement she does deserve half…what do you think?

