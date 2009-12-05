KATT WILLIAMS ARRESTED AT GEORGIA WAL-MART!

What has undoubtedly been a troubling year for Katt Williams has just gotten a little worse.

The comedian turned actor-rapper has just been arrested for the second time this year after authorities in Newnan, Georgia claim the funny man was cited for having been involved in a disturbance at a local Wal-Mart.

Members of Newnan PD cordoned off the superstore in its entirety as they questioned Williams and his entourage.

Two members of the group were haled off and are expected to be charged with disorderly conduct.

Williams, born Micah, was also taken away after it was revealed that he was the owner of a tractor trailer involved in the scene.

Drug dogs were called to the scene, after which, he was placed in handcuffs and taken away.

Whether drugs were found has yet to be revealed.

Williams was arrested and jailed last month in Coweta County, Georgia after criminal charges of burglary and criminal trespassing were filed against the star.

