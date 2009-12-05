DMX hit with a lawsuit

Ok, I think DMX should stay away from the “law”. I mean from the cops and being arrested, to the justice systems and now a “law”suit?

Remember, he was scheduled to fight Eric Martinez on December 12th; then all of a sudden X backed out. Now according to chronicmagazine.com, Thunder Promotions officially filed a lawsuit alleging that DMX and his manager scammed them using a fake management company.

The $1M lawsuit states that although DMX accepted a $6,000 deposit to fight, he backed out of the match when they refused to guarantee his safety or fix the fight in his favor. To put fuel on the fire, DMX refuses to refund the $6000 payment.

The company is seeking general and special damages, punitive plus more damages of $1 million dollars, attorney fees and court costs.

