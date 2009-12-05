Update: Pleasure P Denies Molestation Allegations

As Pleasure P continues to have his name slung through the mud, the embattled singer is finally stepping up to defend himself. As previously reported, the internet exploded with rumors of the performer being a child molester and took a dramatic turn for the worse after alleged court documents surfaced.

Finally having enough of the rampant slanderous and libelous statements, Pleasure P has issued a statement on his website via his attorney, Robert Meloni.

The statement reads:

“All of the recent rumors and accusations that are being circulated about me are 100% false. They are disgusting and vile; and they are being spread by individuals with their own sick agendas. The purported documents that are also being circulated are forgeries. I have never met or known anyone by the name of “AGoldstein” or Laura Goldstein or Ashley Goldstein, which I believe are fictitious names. I have never been represented by an attorney named Goldstein. For someone to go to such depths to assassinate my character and slander my good name is truly criminal. My attorneys are investigating this matter and will take all necessary and appropriate action to protect my name and reputation.”

His former group mates of Pretty Ricky also made a statement confirming what they told HipHopWired. Although they did not go into details they did confirm that Pleasure P was kicked out of the group.

“Unfortunately due to Pleasure P’s lawyer filing an injunction against us from speaking, we are not at liberty to speak about the case. However we will let it be known that we did kick him out of the group, he did not leave on his own free will.”

Someone is obviously lying about this whole thing, but only time will tell who it is. Either way, I predict some serious, serious slander and libel lawsuits are on the way.

SOURCE: hiphopwired