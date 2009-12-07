Midday Drama: Monday

Dear JJ,

I met this guy a few months ago and he has stolen my heart. He is so nice, so sweet and caring however I am a little bothered by his past. He use to sell drugs a few years back and seems to have a violent past filled with fights, arrests, and more. I know that we should let the past be the past but I can’t help but think about what I may be getting myself into. My friends say “At least he has been honest with you about what he has done cause he doesn’t have to do that”. I would like to know what your listeners think. Should I let this guy go now….or trust that he really is a changed man?

