Beastie Boys Ready To Roll Again In 2010

Source: Metro News

The Beastie Boys plan to make their return in 2010. The band’s efforts this year came to a halt in the summer when Adam Yauch learned he had cancer, but the rapper says that after surgery and treatment he expects to return next year. Yauch tells “Movie Line” he’s now “feeling fine,” and the band is trying to determine when they’ll release their next album “Hot Sauce Committee, Pt. 1.” He explains that while the album was ready for a September release, his health issues forced a delay in the process. The Beastie Boys also scrapped a number of festival appearances this past year, but Yauch says the group now hopes to headline more events in 2010 in support of the new CD.

Also On Hot 96.3: