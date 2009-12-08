50 Cent Collaboration With Susan Boyle?!

50 Cent has collaborated with several musicians during his career, but his latest idea will certainly have hip-hop fans raising their eyebrows. “Fif” recently spoke with the U.K.’s “Daily Mirror,” and admitted that he would love to work with Susan Boyle. 50 said, quote, “Susan Boyle is hot right now. I got to get her on a track, for real. We’d make a hit.” The G-Unit general says the “Britains Got Talent” runner-up has an “amazing voice,” adding that they could get “everyone dancing.” Fifty Cent says he is always looking for new ideas, so he will be sure to let her people know that he is interested in working together. He adds, quote, “I’d love to take her clubbing, show her around my world. She’d have a great time.”

Susan Boyle’s debut album, “I Dreamed A Dream,” arrived in stores on November 23rd. The record sold 701-thousand copies in its first week, surpassing Eminem’s “Relapse” for the best sales week of 2009.

