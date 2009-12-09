Eminem Nielsen SoundScan's Best-Selling Artist Of 2000s

Plenty of great music was produced over the past ten years, but no one owned the 2000s like Detroit emcee Eminem. Nielsen Soundscan has released their list of the top selling artists of the past decade, and “Slim Shady” checks in at number one. “Em’s” “The Marshall Mathers LP” was the fourth best-selling record of the decade with ten-million-204-thousand copies, while his “The Eminem Show” album was fifth with nine-million-799-thousand records. In total, Eminem sold a decade-best 32-point-two-million records. R&B singer Usher also made a big impact on the decade. His “Confessions” album sold nine-million-712-thousand copies during the decade, making it the sixth best-selling record. St. Louis hip-hop star Nelly has the tenth best-selling release, as his “Country Grammar” album moved eight-million-461-thousand copies.

Miami emcee Flo Rida was also a dominant force during the past ten years. His hit single “Low” was the top-selling digital track of the decade with five-million-214-thousand copies. The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow” was fifth with four-million-349-thousand units, while Soulja Boy Tell’Em’s “Crank That” sold four-million-315-thousand copies.

Here are the best-selling albums of the decade according to Nielsen SoundScan:

1. “1” — The Beatles (eleven-million-499-thousand albums)

2. “No Strings Attached” — NSYNC (eleven-million-112-thousand albums)

3. “Come Away With Me” — Norah Jones (ten-million-546-thousand albums)

4. “The Marshall Mathers LP” — Eminem (ten-million-204-thousand albums)

5. “The Eminem Show” — Eminem (nine-million-799-thousand albums)

6. “Confessions” — Usher (nine-million-712-thousand-albums)

7. “Hybrid Theory” — Linkin Park (nine-million-663-thousand-albums)

8. “Human Clay” — Creed (nine-million-491-thousand albums)

9. “Oops!…I Did It Again” — Britney Spears (nine-million-185-thousand albums)

10. “Country Grammar” — Nelly (eight-million-461-thousand albums)

Here are the best-selling digital songs of the decade according to Nielsen SoundScan:

1. “Low” — Flo Rida feat. T-Pain (five-million-214-thousand units)

2. “Just Dance” — Lady GaGa feat. Colby O’Donis (four-million-690-thousand units)

3. “I’m Yours” — Jason Mraz (four-million-619-thousand units)

4. “Apologize” — Timbaland feat. OneRepublic (four-million-439-thousand units)

5. “Boom Boom Pow” — Black Eyed Peas (four-million-349-thousand units)

6. “Crank That” — Soulja Boy Tell’Em (four-million-315-thousand units)

7. “Poker Face” — Lady GaGa (four-million-200-thousand units)

8. “Viva La Vida” — Coldplay (four-million-140-thousand units)

9. “Love Story” — Taylor Swift (four-million-five-thousand units)

10. “Hot N Cold” — Katy Perry (three-million-945-thousand units)

