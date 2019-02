VIA: FamilyDoctor.Org

Some men and boys have fat on their chests that makes it look like they have breasts. This condition is called pseudogynecomastia (false gynecomastia). It is not the same thing as gynecomastia.

What causes gynecomastia?

Gynecomastia is usually caused by changes in hormones at birth, puberty or as part of aging. Gynecomastia may be caused by changes in the balance of 2 hormones: estrogen and testosterone. In adults, the balance of hormones may be affected by:

Aging

Disease Tumors of the adrenal glands, testes or pituitary glands Hyperthyroidism Hypogonadism Kidney disease Liver failure

Medications AIDS medicines Anti-anxiety medicines Antibiotics Chemotherapy Some medicines for cardiovascular disease Tricyclic antidepressants Ulcer medicines

Illegal drugs Anabolic steroids Amphetamines Heroin Marijuana

Alcohol

