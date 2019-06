According to THEYBF.COM…

Tyler Perry revealed on his website yesterday that his mother, Willie Maxine Perry, died. He did not go into detail about how but she was 64 and was apparently sick since August. Tyler also revealed in an email to fans that his mother was “the wisdom behind Madea.” She’s also one of the very few family members in his life that he was close to. R.I.P.

