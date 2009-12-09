Gatorade ends Tiger-themed drinks, says move preplanned

Yahoo Sports Reports : Gatorade, one of Tiger Woods‘ biggest sponsors, will discontinue “Gatorade Tiger Focus,” according to CNBC. The company says the decision has nothing to do with Tiger’s recent “transgressions,” even as women continue to come forward some two weeks after the National Enquirer first reported that Rachel Uchitel was Woods’ mistress.

Gatorade provided CNBC with the following statement:

“We decided several months ago to discontinue Gatorade Tiger Focus along with some other products to make room for our planned series of innovative products in 2010. We hope to share more about our 2010 plans soon.”

The timing might seem curious, but CNBC.com’s Darren Rovell writes that Beverage Digest reported on November 25 — two days before Woods toppled a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree while behind the wheel of his 2009 Cadillac Escalade — that the Gatorade Tiger Focus line would be discontinued.

Based on a statement from last week, Gatorade will continue to honor its contract with Woods. And for now, other sponsors are standing by the world’s best golfer, too. But given the media firestorm that has engulfed Woods, endorsement deals are the least of his worries.

