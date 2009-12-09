Former rap rivals Jay-Z, 50 Cent and Nas are all reportedly set to appear on an upcoming "Empire State Of Mind" remix.

Alright Naptown im hearing from all the blog sites and sources in new york. That a Bigg Thing is getting ready to happen.. Word is Jay-Z is getting Ready to Remix his song “Empire State Of Mind” Not only with “Nas” but also w/ “50Cent” !!!!!! Dont ask me why after the way 50 has been goin at him and his wife with all those slick comments.. All i can say is I wouldnt Do it But maybe Jay-Z see’s sumthin There he’s not worth 400+ million for nothing .. My Question is : Would you Do a Song with 50cent If you were Jay-Z??? Leave Your Comment On Here….

