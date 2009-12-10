Alleged Tiger Woods Mistress Apologizes To Woods Wife

The Los Angeles cocktail waitress who claims to have had a three-year affair with Tiger Woods is apologizing to the golfer’s wife. Jamiee Grubbs tells the syndicated TV series “Extra,” quote “I couldn’t describe how remorseful that I am to have hurt her family.” Grubbs is the woman who made public the much-talked about voicemail message featuring the voice of a man, she identifies as Woods, urgently asking her to delete her name from her voicemail because his wife might try to call her. The 24-year-old says she wasn’t with Woods for “superficial reasons” and that she “didn’t do it to purposely hurt” his wife. Grubbs says she’s not sure what she would do if Woods and his wife split up. She says, learning that he allegedly had other women, besides her, was devastating and that she’s not prepared to put herself out there emotionally for him again.

