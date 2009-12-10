Tigers Text Messages Released ?????? Tiger And His JumpOff Goin In !!!!!

Now This was Taken from ALLHIPHOP.COM I didnt not come up w/ these statements :

Tiger Woods is free falling faster than a bag if cement. Dude is going to crash hard. Now they have released the texts between him and Jaimee Grubbs! Man, he was trying to wife this other babe Rachel Uchitel. I couldn’t resist printing this. Yo! Does anybody else think maybe Tiger wanted this to happen? I can’t imagine anybody failing like this on accident. Man, they are even saying dude may have a “love child” from one of this girls. Amazing!

Tiger: Hey Sexy I can’t come out this week. Something came up family wise (July 20, 3:04 p.m.)

Jaimee: That’s okay I hope everything is fine … would have liked to see you

Tiger: We will make it happen

Jaimee: I drove out for the night to surprise a friend with a present for there birthday (July 26, 11: 22 p.m.)

Tiger: what kind of present your naked body

Jaimee: haha no a watch I slept alone

Tiger: alone with him that is

Jaimee: haha I wish

Jaimee: miss u (Sept. 27, 6:38 p.m.)

Tiger: now that’s hot so who is your new boy toy

Jaimee: no new boy toy … still running dry… been on 2 real dates in the pat 2 months :(

Tiger: I need you Jaimee: then get your tight ass over here and visit me! I need u Tiger: I will wear you out soon Jaimee: how soon? I got a new piercing Tiger: really. Where Jaimee: I just sent u a pic of it … is on my cheek below my eye … implanted a little diamond Tiger: send it again. I didn’t pick up on that Tiger: you just need some attention from me Tiger: do you have a boy friend (8:45 p.m.) Jaimee: I don’t even have someone I am dating … no … u can be my boyfriend ;) Tiger: then I am Jaimee: I wish Tiger: quiet and secretively we will always be together Tiger: when was the last time you got laid Jaimee: if we hang out on a Sundway we can watch desperate houswives again haha (Sept. 30, 3:38 p.m.) Tiger: oh god Jaimee: take a break from watching boring old golf Jaimee: I mean the amazing sport of golf ;) Jaimee: [more than an hour later] babe I was kidding Tiger: I know sexy Jaimee: is it orange county time yet? (Oct. 1, 6:06 p.m.) Tiger: oh stop :) Jaimee: hahaha I know … but you canceled on me last time so the anticipation is killing me … im finding myself watching sports center … haha j/k it isn’t that bad Tiger: its never been that bad Jaimee: very true … I only watch football Tiger: Figured you would say that. Big black guys. Jaimee: u are my first, last and only black guy! U should feel special Tiger: why do I not believe that? Tiger: [later, in response to Jaimee’s mention of a date who was “full of himself”] you kinda like that for some reason which is weird why you decided on me. Tiger: having an asian mother and a military father you cannot and will not ever be full of yourself Jaimee: I have fun with u, you always make me smile and I am not afraid to be myself or say anything to u … the day I met u I thought u were going to kick me out a few times but for someone reason you didn’t and u have told me numerous times I talk to much but slowly as I get to know u iI think your absolutely amazing Tiger: you are wrong I’m bone thugs in harmon Jaimee: Something wrong babe?I was excited to sepnd time with u this week (Oct. 15, 6:40 p.m.) Tiger: I will you Sunda night. Its the only night in which I am totally free but I have to leave at 530 Monday morning to drive up to the valley for an outing for one of my sponsors. See you at 8 pm on Sunday in newport Tiger: don’t text me back till tomorrow morning. I have to many people around me right now Tiger: send me something very naughty (Oct. 18, 3:40 p.m.) Jaimee: some things are worth waiting for lol … besides im at work Tiger: go to the bathroom and take it Jaimee: haha ur too much Jaimee: are u leaving me cause your wife is still in newport :( I am lonely now … i like falling asleep in your arms (Oct. 18, 11:38 p.m.) Tiger: sorry baby I just can’t sleep. Its just a problem I have. Tiger: she is not here. They left this morning Jaimee: well I appreciate you not wanting to wake me up but if y couldn’t sleep I would have rather sat up and talked to u more … find out why I keep falling more and more for u ;) Tiger: Because I’m blasian :) Tiger: I’m sorry babe. Im already home. Jaimee: I’m putting my underwear back on … thats a no no … come take them off Tiger: :) you are too funny Tiger: happy thanksgiving to you (Nov. 26, 11:16 a.m.) Jaimee: u too love

