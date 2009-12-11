Ashanti Has a Hoosier Stalker?!

Source: www.TheYBF.com

Ashanti’s got a textstalker. 31 year old Indiana “fitness expert” Devar Hurd has been sending lewd and graphic messages to Ashanti, her mama, and her sister. All about Ashanti. He’s been saying he’s jealous of her relationship with Nelly, sending graphic pics of himself, sending them pics of their HOUSE, and saying that he can’t wait to be with Ashanti one day. Hmmm. According to the Huffington Post:

Hurd’s text messages interspersed explicit sexual scenarios – sometimes accompanied by photos of male genitals – with career advice, accounts of his workouts and dreamy romantic visions, according to the court papers.

“I had a nice dream about us shani,” he wrote in June, according to the papers. “We was at your place and had a event and u was singing. I was feeling so good because we was finally past this and living together.”

A July message said his mental state “is very fragile with all this,” the court papers said.

While most of the messages were apparently directed at Ashanti, a few seemed to address her mother, Tina Douglas, and sister, Kenashia.

Apparently this case is going to trial, but Ashanti’s reps say it’s “been handled”. Devar is being held on a $50K bond. WTF is really going on?

