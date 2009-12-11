Black Expo assumes management of Circle City Classic

Source: http://www.IndyStar.com

Expo’s board voted today to assume management responsibilities for the annual Indianapolis event.

Previously, the fall event featuring a football game between two historically black colleges was led by an independent volunteer committee under the auspice of Indiana Black Expo, also known by the acronym IBE. The game and weekend of events surrounding it typically draws 150,000 to 200,000 people Downtown each October.

IBE also presents the annual Indiana Black Expo, which is scheduled in July next year, as well as other community events and programs.

Indiana Sports Corp., a partner in overseeing the Circle City Classic for more a quarter-century, supported the IBE board’s decision, announced this afternoon in a news release.

“Bringing the management of the Classic under IBE provides a necessary consolidation of resources and will allow the Classic to take a larger place within IBE’s successful calendar of events,” said Susan Williams, Indiana Sports Corp. president, in the release. “Obviously, Indiana Sports Corp., which helped to launch this event in 1984 and has co-presented it in each of its 26 years, remains committed to the success of the event and the wonderful opportunities it provides for our community’s youth and local economy.”

“A greater responsibility by the board and staff of IBE will allow for greater efficiencies and continued growth of the event — even during the most challenging times,” Ray Henderson, chairman of Black Expo’s board, said in a statement.

As of yet, there are no immediate plans to replace Marc Williams, the executive director of Circle City Classic, said Tanya Bell, president and CEO of Black Expo. Williams, a former global brand director for Champs Sports, took over Circle City Classic in June as executive director and chief marketing officer. He resigned in October, shortly after Alabama A&M beat Tuskegee 35-15 on Oct. 3.

A candidate will be selected to assume those responsibilities by March, she said in a statement.

Williams had replaced Tony Mason, now senior vice president of the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee.

Read more here

Also On Hot 96.3: