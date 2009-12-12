Is Tiger retiring?

So is Tiger Woods all done with Golf? That seems to be the mulit million dollar question. In an absurd attempt to get sympathy after being a lowlife jerk for a period of years with many different women Tiger said that he was taking a break from professional golf in order to heal his family. I see things differently.

Now I can’t say how he feels about his family but as reports have shown, Tiger cares deeply for this family hower a man who cares about his family can not devote the time and effort Woods did to being a complete opposite of who he claimed to be. Who knows how many cheap party sluts his been with and then bringing that into his bed with his lovely wife Elin.

Do you think Tiger should retire from golf or should his wife call it quits?

