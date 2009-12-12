Cha-ching for Kelis

According to Chronicmagazine.com, Wednesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ordered rapper Nas to pay monthly spousal and child support to ex-wife Kelis. How much will Kelis receive per month is the big question.

During court proceedings, Kelis verified that she finalized a new recording contract with Interscope Records for $175,000. However, her attorney explained that the majority of that sum was paid out to her managers, leaving her with only $50,000. More documentation shows Kelis has not filed an income tax return in years.

She was awared $51,101 a month!!! For real; that’s over $500,000 a year.

In Nas’ testimony he confirmed that he would not release a solo album in 2010. His statements also revealed that he owed $700,000 to his manager, and $2.5 million in back taxes to the IRS.

Along with the spousal and child support decree, Nas is now relieved of having to pay the $13,000 a month mortgage for the ex-couple’s Los Angeles home, in which Kelis currently resides.

Prior to the recent verdict, Nas was reportedly paying close to $40,000 a month in temporary support.

Congrats?!

