Diddy Discusses His Relationship With Shyne

New York rapper Shyne is in the process of regaining his freedom after serving nine years in prison on assault and attempted murder charges. Prior to his arrest, Shyne was a rising star on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label. While Shyne will soon be free to resume his rap career, Diddy says it won’t be continuing with Bad Boy. The hip-hop mogul tells AllHipHop.com, quote, “Shyne is not signed to Bad Boy anymore,” adding, quote, “I don’t have anything to do with his personal business or his career. As far as our relationship, only time will tell.” While the duo’s business relationship has ended, Diddy says he wishes Shyne nothing but the best in the future. He states, quote, “He’s a young man that has a whole life ahead of him to live to be successful and to come out here and put his foot in the game.”

Chris Brown Planning “Small Tour”

Troubled R&B star Chris Brown is planning to hit the road. The pop singer took to his Twitter page on Monday night to announce his plans to tour. Brown tweets, quote, “Bout to start a small tour soon, 15 to 20 dates, my fan appreciation tour. Just for y’all. Nothin bigger than four-thousand seater.” Further details pertaining to the tour were not announced. Chris Brown is currently completing his 180 days of community labor for assaulting his former girlfriend and fellow musician Rihanna back in February. As part of his plea for felony assault, Brown will also have to remain on probation for five years.

Late last month, Brown released his new single “I Can Transform Ya.” The track was Brown’s first official release since his February arrest. “I Can Transform Ya” will be included on Brown’s next album, “Graffiti,” which is due to arrive next year.

