theybf.com reports : Woooooo chile. Here’s Christina Milian and The Dream’s wedding pic in Rome from Us Weekly. I see Dream and Breezy had a conference on “man boots.” And while I’m highly upset with The Dream’s foolywang wedding get-up (and no, I don’t care that it’s Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford), Mrs. Nash is glowing and a beautiful bride in Monique Lhuillier and Cartier jewels.

They should be dropping Baby Dream pretty soon too

