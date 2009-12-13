Chris Bown Mad @ The Stores And EveryOne Else For His Slow Sales

December 12, 2009. Last week MediaTakeOut.com told you that Chris Brown’s album was going to be a flop. And now early reports are CONFIRMING what we told you. According to our insiders, Graffiti will sell fewer than 100,000 units.

And Chris Brown seems to be taking the news VERY POORLY. Here’s what he said on his Twitter page:

im tired of this sh*t. major stores r blackballing my cd. not stockin the shelves and lying to costumers. what the f*ck do i gotta do… WTF… yeah i said it and i aint retracting shit im not biting my tongue about sh*t else… the industry can kiss my ass thx again to my real fans. u dont go unnoticed .love yall

This guy still doesn’t get it – he BEAT RIHANNA’S AZZ less than a year ago – and he can’t understand why some people are upset with him.

Most people with any shame or remorse would have laid low for a minute, did his community service, gone to counseling, and then tried to make a comeback. But not BREEZY. This dude went on TV about a month after the incident, made a half azz apology, and expected the whole world to FORGET the fact that he punched one of the most BELOVED R&B singers in her face . . . MULTIPLE TIMES!!!

Both he and his managers made a big miscalculation. And his career is probably A WRAP because of it.

