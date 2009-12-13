Timbaland done with Hip-Hop?

From the release of his third solo album, Shock Value II, producer Timbaland is changing his tune … or rather the genre of music he’ll continue to make.

As reported on ballerstaus.com, this is from a recent interview with MTV, the producer is explaining that his core-audience watches “Desperate Housewives.” So what about hip hop?

Because of that he’s done with hip hop. “After my last album, I know where my bread and butter is at,” he continued. “I know 75 percent [of the people who buy my album] are women who love Timbaland and most are the women who watch ‘Desperate Housewives’ and all those others. I did this research. It’s the women who watch ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ — all the real go-to-the-bar women like Timbaland, and mostly European women. It lets me know that my fanbase is mostly women and they are from all cultures. So it’s not a person who loves mostly hip-hop. It’s a person who loves everything besides hip-hop.”

That sounds like the type of girl I am except for the fact that I love hip hop. I watched “Sex in the City” I watch “The Real Housewives” of the ATL…doesn’t that count for something?

To be done with a genre of music that got you started in the game is a little harsh to me. But if that isn’t the genre that’s supporting you, maybe you need to do something about that, but jumping genres? I thought you would like to cross genres instead of eliminate them.

Also On Hot 96.3: