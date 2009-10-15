Celebrities are “It” for Halloween!

Celebrity costumes (dead or alive) are very in for this Halloween season. Here is my Top 10!

10. Octomom (Your friends can dress up as the babies)

9. Plaxico Burress (Get a Giants #17 jersey and please only take a toy gun with you. Self inflicted wound is “your call”)

8. Billy Mays (Be the Ghost of Billy Mays and sell crap at the party for only $19.95)

7. Chris Brown & Rihanna (Have your friends to follow you around dressed up as the cops and paparazzi. Take pictures and pass out the “leaked” photos for fun)

6. Barak & Michelle Obama (Bring a list of things you have not accomplished and friends that are unemployed)

5. Kanye West & Taylor Swift (Don’t forget the microphone!)

4. John and Kate Gosselin (Your friends can be the “Plus 8” add Lawyers for drama)

3. Lil Wayne (Need I tell you what to accessorize with)

2. David Letterman (For a good time add slutty assistants)

and….

Michael Jackson (This Is It! Take it to the next level. Invite your friends to dress as The Jackson 5 or the whole Jackson family. Don’t forget Dr. Conrad Murray!)

