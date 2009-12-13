Kels to publish his memoirs

That’s right, according to xxlmag.com Kels has landed a deal with SmileyBooks—the publishing company of media personality Tavis Smiley—to release his autobiography.

The memoir is set to detail the story behind some of the singer’s biggest songs, the tragic loss of his mother and his controversial triumph in court on child pornography charges.

“I’m writing this book as Robert, not R. Kelly,” the hip-hop crooner said in a press release. “I’m tired of being misunderstood. I will show you the tears, fears, and sweat. I will open my heart and reveal the good in my life as well as all the drama. I want to tell it like it is.”

Can’t wait for the book to hit shelves, its do out in 2011.

Source: XXL Magazine

